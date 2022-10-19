The Wearable Art Mandurah Showcase 2022 returned to dazzle audiences in an unforgettable theatrical experience, bringing works of wearable art to life through music, dance and film.
On the night there were several awards handed out, celebrating the hard work of the designers and garment-makers.
The judging focussed on six criterion; artistic vision, creativity and originality, innovative use of materials, wuality of craftsmanship and construction, wearability and visual impact.
