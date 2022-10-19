Mandurah Mail

The Wearable Art Mandurah Showcase 2022 dazzled audiences

By Perri Polson
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wearable Art Mandurah Showcase 2022 returned to dazzle audiences in an unforgettable theatrical experience, bringing works of wearable art to life through music, dance and film.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.