A new water polo competition was launched in Mandurah last Thursday, the first ever of its kind in the city.
Mandurah Water Polo Association has split its players into three teams and launched the Mandurah Water Polo League, the first water polo league in Mandurah.
Club stalwart Rex Walker, who has been playing the sport for 50 years, said the club comprised other well-seasoned players as well as younger, inexperienced members.
"The aim is to introduce new players to the hardest, most physical Olympic sport in the world, and I should know as I've been playing for 50 years," Walker said.
The first two teams to take part in the league were Mutineers and Blue Manna Crabs, who clashed at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre.
The rules have been modified, with the field of play and number of players reduced, which acts to speed up the game and ensure goals come thick and fast.
The game between the Mutineers and Blue Manna Crabs got off to a blistering start with Josh Moyers-Lane opening the credits for Manna's with a bounce shot leaving the keeper no chance.
Ex-South Africa International Vaughn Thompson added an additional two goals for the Manna's, however the Mutineers hit back with five goals, including two excellent goals from new recruit Ace Hunter, and to UK import Sam Broadbent, Rachael Hogen-Esch and Ryan Smith.
The second quarter saw the Mannas hit back with goals from veteran Ross Bailey, and the Mutineers pulled away further in the third quarter with six goals to the Manna's three.
Both teams added four goals in the final term as the Mutineers ran out 17-10.
The Blue Mannas backed up in the night's second game to take on Marvels, and took out the tightly-contested game thanks to a late goal from Andy Halleen.
"This competition is promising to be exciting, competitive and full of goals," Walker said of the new league.
"It shows that under the correct guidance and tuition someone with limited experience can get involved in water polo in Mandurah."
Contact Mandurah Water Polo Association on Facebook, Instagram or email mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com if you are interested in playing water polo or sponsoring the club.
The next round of games will be on Thursday, October 20 from 7pm at MARC.
