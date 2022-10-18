More West Australians and visitors will have access to mountain bike opportunities thanks to the launch of a state strategy aimed at supporting sustainable participation in one of the fastest growing activities in the world.
Developed by WestCycle in partnership with Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions and WestCycle, the Mountain Bike Strategy: mountain biking and off-road cycling in Western Australia 2022-2032, identifies 59 recommendations which seek to address the key challenges facing mountain biking in Western Australia and help build on the strong foundations that have been established for mountain biking across the state in recent years.
The launch of the strategy was attended by industry representatives and followed by a guided mountain bike ride on some of the newly completed Dwellingup Towns Trails, and the Munda Biddi trail.
The strategy provides an updated direction for mountain biking in Western Australia, outlining a vision for "more West Australians and visitors to access and participate in mountain bike opportunities that are sustainable and provide long term health, economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits to the community".
In a 2021 community survey conducted by WestCycle, 87% of people said they would ride more regularly if they had closer access to trails.
The Murray Valley Trails in Dwellingup were ridden a total of 111,353 times in 2021.
