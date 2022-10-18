Mandurah Mail

Mountain Bike Strategy: mountain biking and off-road cycling in Western Australia 2022-2032 launched in Dwellingup

The launch of the strategy was attended by industry representatives and followed by a guided mountain bike ride. Picture is supplied

More West Australians and visitors will have access to mountain bike opportunities thanks to the launch of a state strategy aimed at supporting sustainable participation in one of the fastest growing activities in the world.

