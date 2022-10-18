Developed by WestCycle in partnership with Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions and WestCycle, the Mountain Bike Strategy: mountain biking and off-road cycling in Western Australia 2022-2032, identifies 59 recommendations which seek to address the key challenges facing mountain biking in Western Australia and help build on the strong foundations that have been established for mountain biking across the state in recent years.