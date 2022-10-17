Mandurah Mail

AFP issues warning after extremist groups set eyes on young Australian gamers

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 21 2022 - 7:44am, first published October 17 2022 - 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Federal Police have issued a warning that extremist groups are using gaming platforms to target young people. Picture by Frederick Tendong via Unsplash.

Australian Federal Police have warned parents to take note of what their children are doing online, with evidence suggesting extremists groups are using popular online gaming platforms to radicalise young people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.