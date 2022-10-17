AFP issues warning after extremist groups set eyes on young Australian gamers

Australian Federal Police have warned parents to take note of what their children are doing online, with evidence suggesting extremists groups are using popular online gaming platforms to radicalise young people.
In a statement released this week the AFP described a "concerning trend" of members and associates of extremists groups exposing young people to dangerous content, including violent recreations of actual terrorist events.
A spokesperson said the AFP had seen far-right terrorism related investigations increase from two per cent, prior to 2020, to around 15 per cent in 2022.
AFP acting assistant commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command Sandra Booth said extremist content in online gaming platforms was a "serious concern" for law enforcement.
"We know that nationalist, racist and violent extremist content in online games is almost certainly part of a radicalisation process for some young people," Ms Booth said.
Prevention is the best option we have as a community. We encourage parents and guardians to take time to speak to their children...
"Our concern is extremist groups are exploiting these platforms to target a very young group of Australia's population, by creating content to share and encourage far-right/extremist ideologies and abhorrent violence against others."
She said both ideologically and religiously motivated violent extremist groups had long been using social media forums to push their agendas, despite online gaming being a recent occurrence.
According to a 2019 study by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, two out of three Australians play videogames, with 22% of all players falling into the age category of 1-17.
The study also suggested that 69% of 1-17-year-olds played video games overall.
Ms Booth said parents and guardians could play a "significant role" in preventing extremist groups from preying on their children via gaming platforms.
"Prevention is the best option we have as a community. We encourage parents and guardians to take time to speak to their children, understand the games they may be accessing, what scenarios they may involve and who they may be interacting with in those games," she said.
"It is critical parents and guardians help their children to understand this extremist ideology and violence online has an impact in the real world and is not, and will not be tolerated in our society."
AFP released a list of behaviours for parents to look out for which could indicate radicalisation, such as distancing from friends and family, an increase in extremist language in conversation, developing a fixation on conspiracies and extreme reactions to certain news or politics.
Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats are urged to come forward to The National Security Hotline: 1800 123 400.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
