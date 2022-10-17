Mandurah Mail

Pride in Peel launches Rainbow Wellbeing Project

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
October 17 2022
Pride in Peel has launched the Rainbow Wellness Project for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in the Peel region. Picture supplied.

Pride in Peel has introduced the Rainbow Wellbeing Project, a 10-month long initiative which will consist of several information sessions tackling issues relevant to the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

