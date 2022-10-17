Pride in Peel launches Rainbow Wellbeing Project

Pride in Peel has introduced the Rainbow Wellbeing Project, a 10-month long initiative which will consist of several information sessions tackling issues relevant to the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.
President Rudson Al Barcoma said situations both pre-pandemic and current which were detrimental to the community were the catalyst for the program.
"Young LGBTQIA+ members have faced a variety of pre and post-pandemic effects, mental health difficulties, domestic and family violence and many more difficult issues," he said.
"The Rainbow Wellbeing Space had its debut event on October 15 with the theme LGBTQIA+ sexual health and Hepatitis C awareness."
The introductory session was run by Rudson himself, who has more than 10 years experience as a registered nurse, and it focused on common sexually transmitted infections and how to properly protect people against them.
Jacqueline Del Bravo from Hepatitis WA accompanied Rudson, providing participants with insight about viral hepatitis and services offered by Hepatitis WA.
Murray-Wellingon MP Robyn Clarke was in attendance to show her support, and the event was sponsored by City of Mandurah, Alcoa and Hepatitis Australia.
Pride in Peel's next session will cover LGBTQIA+ family and domestic violence awareness, and will be held at Greenfields Community Centre on November 17.
For more information, visit the Pride in Peel website.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
