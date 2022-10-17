Mandurah Mail

Weekend to forget for Rockingham-Mandurah as club loses all four fixtures to South Perth

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
October 17 2022
Mariners lose unbeaten status in sorry weekend for club

Rockingham-Mandurah's unbeaten start to the 2022/23 WA Premier Cricket competition has come to an end at the hands of South Perth, largely in part to a century from opener Brooke Guest.

