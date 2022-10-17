Mariners lose unbeaten status in sorry weekend for club

Rockingham-Mandurah's unbeaten start to the 2022/23 WA Premier Cricket competition has come to an end at the hands of South Perth, largely in part to a century from opener Brooke Guest.
South Perth won the toss at Lark Hill and elected to bat, a decision that paid off handsomely as they finished their 50 overs with 9/279 as Guest compiled an impressive century with good support from Cameron Gannon (43), Rex Strickland (34) and George Ealham (30).
Guest and Strickland combined for 75 before Wesley Steele made the first breakthrough, dismissing the latter, but Guest pushed on with Ealham and then Daniel Moore (18) before his innings finally came to an end.
When Ronan Hogarth had him trapped in front lbw, Guest had occupied the crease for a little more than two-and-a-half hours, facing 117 balls for 106, which included 10 fours and two sixes.
Once Guest departed, the Mariners were able to pick up regular wickets, however the visitors were still able to push their score towards 300.
Steele (2/57), Aaron Burrage (2/39) and Ashley Blake (2/50) were the only multiple wicket-takers for the Mariners, while there was also two run outs.
In response, the hosts got away to a decent start before Burrage was dismissed for 20, and Jay Collard followed almost immediately after for a duck.
Corey Wasley and Steele steadied the ship and combined for a 74-run partnership, before Steele was removed for 44 with the score 3/107.
The Mariners never recovered from that position as South Perth's bowlers took control of the contest.
Wasley topped scored with 49 as the home side were dismissed for 180 in the 45th over, with Sean Stuart (3/29) and Alex Bevilaqua (3/35) doing the bulk of the damage with the ball.
The loss sees the Mariners slip to seventh on the WA Premier Cricket table, with a visit to the winless University next up on October 22.
Second grade also fell at the weekend, finishing 6/146 in response to South Perth's 4/256, while the club's third and fourth-grade sides were also comfortably beaten.
There was better news for the club's B Grade women's team, who beat Wanneroo in their T20 fixture on Sunday for their first win of the season.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
