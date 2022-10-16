Mandurah man arrested for alleged breaches of supervision order

A Mandurah man has been arrested in Perth after a warrant for his arrest was issued for alleged supervision order breaches.
Around 6.55pm on Saturday, October 15, Regional Investigations Unit officers apprehended the 34-year-old at Glendalough Train Station.
The arrest warrant related to multiple counts of Breached a Post Sentence Supervision Order.
He will appear in Perth Magistrates Court, Northbridge, today.
