Mandurah Mail

Mandurah man arrested for alleged breaches of supervision order

Updated October 16 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mandurah man has been arrested for allegedly breaching his supervision order. Picture from files.

A Mandurah man has been arrested in Perth after a warrant for his arrest was issued for alleged supervision order breaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.