DBCA issues smoke alert to Perth, Peel

Updated October 14 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:51am
Perth and Peel residents have been issued a smoke alert overnight by the DBCA. Picture from files.

Peel residents have been warned to prepare for smoke with prescribed burns south-east of Perth having the possibility of drifting down overnight.

Local News

