Peel residents have been warned to prepare for smoke with prescribed burns south-east of Perth having the possibility of drifting down overnight.
A representative from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said the combination of fog and smoke might cause low visibility in some areas in the Peel, Perth Hills and the Perth Metropolitan area.
The smoke is expected to clear on Saturday morning.
Emergency WA advises to shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners if smoke is particularly thick.
Anyone with pre-existing conditions exacerbated by smoke is urged to take precautions in line with their medical advice in preparation.
For up-to-date information, visit Emergency WA.
