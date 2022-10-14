It's not every day a travel agent admits she was nervous to go on a cruise, but Champagne Travel owner and managing director Michelle Hartland needed to take a holiday to prove to her clients that it was safe.
And it was. Ms Hartland, whose Mandurah business was affected by the pandemic, recently returned from two cruises with her family to prove to herself - and others - that the industry is back and running at full capacity.
The verdict? "It was amazing," she said. "I literally got off a cruise on the weekend. I have seen so many countries in three-and-a-half weeks, all thanks to cruising, and I did it with two teenagers and my husband.
"I needed to do it to prove not only to myself but to my clients that it is safe, fun, and an amazing holiday experience."
Eighty per cent of Champagne Travel's business comes from cruises. Ms Hartland also owns Kids At Sea, an agency specialising in cruise holidays for families with children.
Ms Hartland said many West Australians were "extremely nervous" about leaving the country post-pandemic - as she had been.
"Firstly, they're a bit nervous they'll get locked out of their own country - but we know that isn't going to happen anymore. It's the fear of the unknown," she said.
"Things out there are better than what we are hearing in the media. What we do hear is a lot of negative information, but what we experienced was positive. We didn't have to wear masks on the flight. It was normal. The planes, ships and trains were full, operating at 100 per cent occupancy now."
Ms Hartland and her family were days away from boarding a flight to cruise the Mediterranean when travel shut down in 2020.
"We got the opportunity to travel with our future cruise credit and utilise the funds we had on hold. A brilliant outcome and a successful holiday," she said.
Cruises for the upcoming season are filling up - even cruises for 2023 and 2024 are booking up, according to Ms Hartland. Her top tip for the upcoming season was, "if you haven't booked, you need to book".
"Cruising is safe. They've got so many protocols in place to help keep you safe. You unpack once. And if anything should go wrong, you have a medical team on board. It's like a floating resort with everything on board - that's what made us as a family feel safe. There's so much to do - it's so enjoyable," she said.
"I'm excited knowing this season coming up for our clients is going to be so positive."
