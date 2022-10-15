Mandurah Mail

Moving Memories: a glimpse into 1950s at Mandurah Arts Fest

Updated October 15 2022 - 10:01am, first published 9:00am
Moving Memories will transport audiences back to Mandurah in the 1950s. Picture from Facebook.

Theatre maker Helen Duncan and a team of Peel creatives are set to transport audiences back to 1950s Mandurah in Moving Memories - a performance piece at Mandurah Arts Festival.

