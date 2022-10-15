Moving Memories: a glimpse into 1950s at Mandurah Arts Fest

Theatre maker Helen Duncan and a team of Peel creatives are set to transport audiences back to 1950s Mandurah in Moving Memories - a performance piece at Mandurah Arts Festival.
Sontoy Ballroom on Mandurah Terrace saw many-a-visitor throughout history dance the night away to the smooth sound of jazz.
Moving Memories will pay homage to the role the ballroom played in Peel's history, and the connections that were made inside its walls.
Ms Duncan devised the piece to be an immersive experience, which will move throughout the building and exterior.
Assistant director Ruby Liddelow said a number of stories influenced the performance, including tales from Sandra Tuckey, whose parents ran the ballroom while her grandparents owned it.
Ms Liddelow said the team contacted several groups where they believed oral histories might be found, including the Mandurah Museum, Mandurah Historical Society, and a number of Facebook pages about growing up in Mandurah.
"What we did was ask people we encountered about their memories of the Sontoy, as well as asking three questions: 'when is the last time you found yourself on the dancefloor?', 'what was the last big gathering you attended?' and 'where do you like to meet family and friends in Mandurah?'"
She said the questions were designed to reflect on the way people from all backgrounds gathered and celebrated.
"We were also generously given a little empty office and permission to leave our set and community guestbooks in the arcade by David Tuckey, who now owns and leases the shops in the Sontoy Arcade.
"The three adjoining businesses, Freedom Studio, Star Surf and Skate and Junction Co, were so tolerant, supportive, and lovely about us devising and rehearsing the work in the hallway..."
Moving Memories will perform on Sunday, October 16 at 10am, 12pm and 3pm at Sontoy Ballroom Arcade.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
