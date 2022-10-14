Mandurah Mail

Mandurah man charged for allegedly accessing and sharing child abuse material online

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:25am
AFP and WAPOL's joint sting operation has identified a Mandurah man who allegedly accessed and shared child abuse material online. Picture from files.

A Mandurah man is among the 45 people charged as part of a joint sting operation between the Australian Federal Police and WA Police targeting people accessing child abuse material online.

