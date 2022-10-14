Mandurah man charged for allegedly accessing and sharing child abuse material online

A Mandurah man is among the 45 people charged as part of a joint sting operation between the Australian Federal Police and WA Police targeting people accessing child abuse material online.
Officers allegedly identified the man after investigating reports from the United States' National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators from AFP and WAPOL executed a search warrant at the 46-year-old Mandurah man's home, and allegedly found child abuse material on his mobile phone.
The man was charged with several counts of accessing, transmitting and possessing child abuse material.
He is expected to appear in Perth Magistrates Court today.
AFP Acting Inspector Peter Gelme said the AFP and its local and international partners remained committed to protecting children.
"Anyone who views this material is committing a crime,'' he said.
"Our message to online offenders has not changed - if you procure, access and transmit child abuse material, you will be found, arrested and prosecuted."
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
