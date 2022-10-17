As the weather warms up, the Peel community is embracing the sunshine and making the most of clear skies - but with an increase in heat, comes an increase in something else - insects.
"We've just moved back to Mandurah, and...I've never been in a home that has so many," said Kaity Jay, of the tiny flying insects plaguing her space.
"It's like using the communal shower block at a caravan park and you're ducking and weaving insects but in your own ensuite."
Ms Jay is one of many Peel residents perturbed by these unwelcome guests, which seemingly flock to both light and water.
Melanie Small said she'd never had them before, unless someone had left the door open, but now she was having to "constantly rewash" her dishes, finding them dead on her drying rack.
Courtney Jayne added that they had been particularly bad at her home in South Yunderup.
"They buzz around my phone when I'm in bed," she said.
Many other Peel residents have taken to community Facebook pages to air their frustrations, all coming back to two main questions.
What are these bugs? And, most importantly - how do you get rid of them?
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior technical officer Marc Widmer told the Mail these were "most probably" flies, rather than bugs.
"Common spring flies include moth-flies and gnats - these tiny flies are especially apparent indoors where they can breed in compost, household waste or indoor plants, where there is an abundance of moisture..." Mr Widmer said.
"Flies, as with all insects, are cold-blooded and need a warm environment to become active. As the weather warms, these become more active and numerous across the South West."
Mr Widmer said many flies sought out damp areas with organic material, such as residue clinging to drains, and that cleaning drains in winter and avoiding overwatering of indoor plants in the cooler months could prove helpful.
A City of Mandurah spokesperson said while they hadn't received a surge of complaints, they often received more enquiries about insects with the start of warmer weather.
"Midge (gnats) and other similar insects typically emerge at this time of year, and while they can be a nuisance, they do not pose a health risk," the spokesperson said.
With the 'what', and 'why' figured out - only one question was left, how to get the tiny insects out of the house.
Lindsay Hollingsworth from Mandurah Pest Control said he had some recommendations on how to avoid and get rid of them.
"You certainly want to try and reduce water harborages around the home and also try and concentrate on reducing lighting at night," he said.
"At this time of year we get a spike in temperature and with the rains we've been having, they tend to inundate areas that haven't been getting that moisture."
Mr Hollingsworth said that generally, the insect's breeding patterns were set off by that moisture.
He said he recommended people waited the two-three week life cycle before calling pest control, to see if they disappeared on their own after the first flush.
However, if it went past the life cycle period, there was a new method his company was using which could help ward off the pests long-term.
"There's a new product we're trialing this summer... it's an external product put on surfaces of the home and plants which gives us long, residual control of flying insects when they land on them."
There are other benefits to calling in the professionals, Mr Hollingsworth said, with pest controllers being able to identify the insects, identify local harborages and potential breeding grounds, and tailor a plan of attack.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.