Mandurah Performing Arts Centre is calling out for young creatives to take part in an emerging project which will see them mentored by two professional artists while creating an animated film and illustrated book.
Franklin's terrible, wonderful day and The problem with problems, written by Dudley Park local Sandie Bentley under the pen name Sally Magint, explore themes of friendship and mental health in the form of children's stories.
MANPAC's project will assign two groups of artists, one for each book, with one group working on the film and the other working on illustrations.
The finished products will then be distributed to schools, with proceeds to be donated to Peel Youth Medical Service (PYMS).
Ms Bentley credits her former GP, who now works at PYMS, with saving her life after seeing her through endometrial metastatic cancer and brain surgery.
She told the Mail at the beginning of the year she wanted to use the funds as a way of saying 'thank you', and contributing to the work PYMS does for the Peel community.
MANPAC's community engagement co-ordinator Mark Labrow said getting involved with the project was a "no brainer", and that being trusted with the books was a "big responsibility" that he was excited to take on.
"The project will take place in the January school holidays, and the CASM space is booked for us to work in," Mr Labrow said.
"We have five days of workshops planned where we work on illustration in the morning and video in the afternoon."
Paper Bird in Fremantle has partnered with MANPAC for the project, and resident artist Samantha Hughes of Inkling Arts and film producer Kero O'Shea will act as group mentors.
"We're looking for around 16 young creatives in total, aged 14-21. Eight illustrators and eight filmmakers/animators/digital artists who can commit to five sessions," Mr Labrow said.
The book and film will be aimed at school children from kindergarten to year 4, and Mr Labrow said the end goal of the project would be to distribute it to both local schools and possibly Australia-wide.
The Perry Foundation, Community Bank Halls Head and the Cheap and Dodgy Fellowship have all gotten on board to make the project possible through funding, with any and all proceeds from the books to be donated to PYMS.
If you or any young creatives you know are keen to jump on board, email mark.labrow@manpac.com.au or call 9550 3986 before close of business on Friday, November 18.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
