Jessie Starkey was experiencing anxiety and isolating herself after the birth of her third child, so she decided to make a Facebook group to find friends.
The full-time mum from Dawesville - whose partner works away - found herself staying at home more often and was concerned about the toll isolation was having on her mental health.
"I wanted more from life, and I thought, there are other ladies out there who wanted more from life other than just existing, and I had no-one to go on adventures with other than myself," Ms Starkey said.
"I thought I'd make a Facebook group and see how it went, not thinking it would get to where it is now."
When Ms Starkey, 30, created the Facebook group Adventure Babez WA, she thought she might get 10 members if she was lucky - and most of those might be family and friends. Six months later, the group has nearly 4,400 members.
"We've had seven events with more future events coming up and it's blooming and everyone's loving it," Ms Starkey said.
Adventure Babez WA is a social group for women who want to go on adventures with other women. The crew has been on camping trips, winery tours, brewery lunches, catered boat rides, and hikes, all in the name of meeting new people and making friends.
"I do this so women can let their hair down and escape everyday life at the same time," Ms Starkey said.
Around 20 to 40 women turn up to most events, which are held approximately monthly or sometimes twice a month. Many have made friends that they are in contact with outside the group and Ms Starkey encourages members to post their own events on the page.
Ms Starkey said many of the women joined because their own friends weren't interested in doing these sorts of activities, or they wanted to try new things, or they didn't have any friends.
"I have some girls who have moved from another country or from over east and they were not able to get out there because of the anxiety of meeting new friends and being in a new place," Ms Starkey said.
"I've had girls thanking me for giving them a social life. Before Adventure Babez they had no-one and now they have a friendship group."
Ms Starkey has even been contacted by women from other states who ask if there is a similar group close to their homes that they can join.
"Maybe that's something that needs to be looked into," she said.
What motivates Ms Starkey to keep the group going?
"Seeing people around me, and their friendships that are being made, and being able to be themselves and be able to come out of their shells, that's what motivates me the most - to see other people shine, and the joy they get from the events," she said.
Adventure Babez WA now has a line of merchandise including hoodies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.