Taylor has been honing his Halls Head Halloween display for four years, and this October 31, he will take it to the next level.
His Peelwood Parade home will go "bigger and better" than last year with longer tunnels and more props.
The display will consist of blacked-out tunnels that stand 2 metres tall by one metre wide that are set up as a maze, with twists and turns, and dead ends.
Throughout the tunnels, Taylor - who didn't want his last name published - and his crew have set up smoke machines, lights, noises, scary props and people dressed up to give visitors a fright - all designed to bring the ultimate experience to punters for Halloween.
Taylor's neighbours are on-board, helping-out every afternoon to build the maze and even loaning some of their yard.
"We have spread it out over the two properties. It goes from behind the letterbox all the way through the backyard, curls back around and over into the neighbour's yard," he said.
There have been up to 12 friends building the display every afternoon for around five hours for the last two months. Each year the display gets "bigger and more expensive".
"We've cleared the Halls Head, Mandurah, Rockingham, Port Kennedy, Cockburn Bunnings stores out of PVC piping and tarps," Taylor said.
Taylor, a 29-year-old vehicle detailer and brickie's labourer, expects "no less than 5000" people to visit the display this year, judging by past numbers.
Why does he do it? The self-professed "big kid" just wants to have fun and bring joy to others. He also does a big Christmas display every year.
"When I was four living in Queensland, my parents took me to this Christmas display. This old couple, they decked out the house, they had these tunnels you could walk through, it was really pretty," he said.
"I thought I could do that for Halloween. It's not big here in WA. So I thought, 'bugger it, I'll give it a go'."
Taylor said it's become a hobby, and he has deepened many of his friendships through his passion.
"This year should be the best and busiest we've had - and of course it'll go bigger again next year," he said.
Taylor expects people to travel from as far away as Perth to see the display, and said people will not have trouble finding it if they drive along Peelwood Parade, Halls Head.
The display will be open from 3.30pm to 8.30pm daily from Friday, October 28 until Monday, October 31 - Halloween. He is asking that each family donates $2 - half of which will cover some of the costs for next year's display, and the other half of which will be donated to a charity, the nature of which they are still deciding.
