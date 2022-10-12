Letters to the Editor: Are some behaving like 'spoilt children'?

In response to the Will the 'wacky' receive an apology? (Letter, Mail, September 29) No. People who refused to have the vaccinations were not wacky but behaved like spoilt children who do not like to be told what to do, even though it is in their best interest. They were not defending freedom, just being selfish, not caring about protecting the rest of the community or family. The vaccinations may not stop you getting COVID but they reduce the severity of having it. You obviously have not read stories from people who did not get the vaccinations and got COVID and regretted not having the vaccinations. It is only because of those who had the vaccinations that we are now back to having some normality of living.

