Letters to the Editor: Are some behaving like 'spoilt children'?

In response to the Will the 'wacky' receive an apology? (Letter, Mail, September 29) No. People who refused to have the vaccinations were not wacky but behaved like spoilt children who do not like to be told what to do, even though it is in their best interest. They were not defending freedom, just being selfish, not caring about protecting the rest of the community or family. The vaccinations may not stop you getting COVID but they reduce the severity of having it. You obviously have not read stories from people who did not get the vaccinations and got COVID and regretted not having the vaccinations. It is only because of those who had the vaccinations that we are now back to having some normality of living.
So it's official: the COVID jabs do not work. Don't take my word for it. Trust the expert - former head of the WA AMA, Dr Andrew Miller. In his column in the West Australian of October 3, 2022, he writes, "COVID-19 will continue to cause periodic chaos, requiring masks and isolation to reduce spread, until we have a vaccine that does this for us. Nasal ones, already in trial, have great potential."
This should have been on the front page: "Top Doctor a Vaccine Sceptic." (Also, he must not trust "the" science since he obviously thinks that he knows more than Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly.)
Dr. Miller has now come right out and told us that the current vaccines do not work. In that case, why is my unjabbed friend not allowed to visit his aged, unwell father in the nursing home? Why are other unjabbed friends still shut out of their jobs in healthcare? And why ever are babies now liable to be pierced with a substance that will not protect them and has scarcely been tested? (A year or two cannot possibly reveal long-term side effects, especially for children with their whole lives before them).
Some time back I wrote to our Mandurah City Council regards the removal of dead tree branches on the Old Coast Road. One in particular is nearly on the road. I have also suggested Council do a complete verge check up for dead trees between the Mandurah Estuary Bridge and the Dawesville Cut where many damaged trees are. Not only are they an eyesore but they will be in the way when Council mows the verges.
These trees when looked after are very good to look at but also act as a buffer against traffic noise for those near the busy highway. I sincerely hope by going public this work will now be carried out.
Opinions and letters published in Mandurah Mail do not reflect the views of the editor or the publisher. Mandurah Mail reserves the right to edit letters before publishing them. Should anyone wish to challenge the contents of any letter published herein, they should put their argument in writing to Mandurah Mail.
