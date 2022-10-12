House of the Week | A renovators delight

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Presenting 1 Teal St, Falcon to the market. Your white picket fence dream will come true in this six bedroom, two bathroom home, just 300m to the beach.
If you are looking to enjoy a property while having the potential to renovate, this home has been prepped. With an additional upstairs bathroom installation, and large downstairs area which has been approved for a second kitchen, it offers another bedroom and lounge room with separate exterior door access. This essentially turns the property into a seven bedroom, three bathroom, two kitchen property, with the potential to either rent our or Airbnb.
There are many features to this home which include a stunning kitchen with a dishwasher, plenty of cupboards and a raked ceiling; a pot belly fire place; a study; split system air conditioning; and a lovely entry balcony.
The main bedroom is down stairs with garden views and an ensuite. French doors lead you into a room fit for a spa salon with two free-standing vanities, and a large shower recess.
The timber decked balcony off the meals area is one of many outdoor entertaining options and is the perfect place to enjoy the afternoon sea breeze with friends and family.
This home would make an ideal lifestyle property, investment or the ultimate holiday home!
