Mandurah Mail
Our Business

Shoot Zone is the brainchild of Russell Halls, who wanted to fill the gap for local basketball players

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:36am, first published October 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Long waitlists and a lack of court space in Mandurah has led to the establishment of a new state-of-the-art basketball facility in Halls Head, which opened to the public over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.