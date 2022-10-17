Long waitlists and a lack of court space in Mandurah has led to the establishment of a new state-of-the-art basketball facility in Halls Head, which opened to the public over the weekend.
Shoot Zone is the brainchild of Russell Halls, a local father of two keen basketballers who saw an opportunity to fill demand in the city and, to use the correct basketball parlance, decided to 'drive it to the hoop'.
Operating out of a 1580sqm space in Halls Head, Shoot Zone incorporates two full-sized FIBA compliant spring-based courts, an Olympic-standard 3x3 court, 24 basketball hoops total, a cafe, and will house six technically-advanced shot trackers, the latest craze in basketball technology being employed by NBA teams.
On top of that, there is even a former Wildcat and Australian basketball legend in Ricky Grace on hand to offer specialised training.
Mr Halls said the idea had manifested some time ago and was something he "always wanted to do", but when he learned just how many kids were missing out on the chance to play basketball, he felt it was time to shoot his shot.
"My daughter and son play locally and I was seeing lots of kids on waiting lists missing out, and while at their games I'd look around the venue and there would be lots of kids but not enough courts for them all," he said.
"I thought it was the right time to build on the idea. My initial vision was of having a few rings and different zones to shoot from, but the more I researched the equipment and technology the more I realised there was an opportunity to do something bigger.
"Once this venue became available that was it; from getting serious about it, to purchasing all the equipment to opening it's been about five weeks."
The centre will also run club competitions catering for all age groups on top of their specialised training courses that are run by Grace and Mr Halls, who is also a certified basketball coach.
"Our domestic club comp will give kids a different experience," Mr Halls said.
"It will have a stadium feel as we dim the lights and play music to announce the starting five for each team over the loud speakers. It will give them a taste of what it's like to be a pro because a lot of kids want that experience but will never get it.
"The training will see us working with kids on developing their skills and fundamentals, so when they take the step up to higher competition levels they will be equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed."
The short-term goal is to establish Shoot Zone in Mandurah and to gain a foothold within the WA basketball community as a respected training venue.
"We want to be another avenue for basketball, but offering it in Mandurah rather than having to travel to Perth," Mr Halls said.
"I also want Shoot Zone to be thought of as a good training centre in WA, that's the aim. After that, who knows?"
Shoot Zone is located at 2/10 Rutland Drive, Halls Head.
