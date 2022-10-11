Mandurah Mail

Skye and Zeke Branson from Mandurah claimed gold at the recent Muaythai Australia National Championships on the Gold Coast

October 11 2022
Lanna Prestige Muay Thai coach Andrew Nelson preps Skye Branson for a bout while brother Zeke watches on in the background. Picture supplied

A combative pair of siblings from Mandurah are coming home with gold around their necks after winning their respective title bouts at the Muaythai Australia National Championships over the weekend.

