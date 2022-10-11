A combative pair of siblings from Mandurah are coming home with gold around their necks after winning their respective title bouts at the Muaythai Australia National Championships over the weekend.
Skye and Zeke Branson, who train at the Lanna Prestige Muay Thai gym in Singleton, travelled to the Gold Coast last week to take part in the championships on October 8 and 9 alongside a host of other fighters from the gym.
Twelve-year-old Sky, who also recently claimed bronze at the world championships in Malaysia, won the female 12/13yr 34-36kg division.
Older brother Zeke, 13, is ranked fifth in the world in his age group and that class shone through as he took out top spot in the male 12/13yr 42-44kg class.
The siblings have taken part in martial arts on and off over the past 10 years, including Brazilian Jui-jitsu for a few years, but only took up Muay Thai two years ago under the tutelage of Lanna Prestige coach Andrew Nelson.
Their father Clay Branson told the Mail he was "over the moon" with the pair's performance on the Gold Coast and put the Muay Thai world on notice.
"They want to take over the world, both of them," he said.
"They've put in a lot of hard work and effort to get where they are now and it hasn't happened overnight. To see them reaping the rewards now, I'm really impressed with them."
As well as being in line to represent Australia at the World Championships in Bangkok next year, the young warriors have an eye on competing at the Olympic Games in the future.
"They're hoping Muay Thai becomes an Olympic sport," Mr Branson said.
"Currently it's recognised by the International Olympic Committee but it's not an official Olympic sport. Hopefully that changes because representing their country there is the goal."
Including the siblings' medals, Lanna Prestige brought home a further three gold and two silver from the national meet.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
