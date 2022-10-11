Mandurah Mail

City of Mandurah East Ward Councillor Amber Kearns receives the Jacqui Dodd Scholarship from WALGA

City of Mandurah East Ward Councillor Amber Kearns with a certificate recognising her receiving the Jacqui Dodd Scholarship from WALGA. Picture supplied.

City of Mandurah East Ward Councillor Amber Kearns has been named a recipient of the Jacqui Dodd Scholarship, the highest level of qualification an elected member can obtain through the Western Australian Local Government Association.

