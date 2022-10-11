City of Mandurah East Ward Councillor Amber Kearns has been named a recipient of the Jacqui Dodd Scholarship, the highest level of qualification an elected member can obtain through the Western Australian Local Government Association.
The specialised training program is offered to just four councillors across WA, with Cr Kearns one of only two regional councillors to receive the scholarship.
Cr Keans declared herself "extremely humbled" to receive the opportunity, and said furthering her understanding of the machinations of local government would enable her to be "the best councillor I can be".
"It never hurts to learn more," she told the Mail.
"I love Mandurah and when I was elected I wanted to ensure I would do the role of councillor justice. It's an absolute privilege to represent the people in my ward and this scholarship is an incredible opportunity to equip myself for the job I was elected to do."
Despite her busy schedule as a mother-of-three, school chaplain and City councillor, Cr Kearns said she would always make time for the things she loves.
"Mandurah and its people helped me become who I am today," she said.
"When your heart is in the right place you are able to make the time."
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.