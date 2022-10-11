The last few weeks have shown how important it is for communities to come together.
At probably the grandest event of the century so far, the global population found solace, together, at the solemn spectacle of Queen Elizabeth the Second's funeral. For a time, populations around the world were connected more by what they had in common than by what divided them.
At a local level, it is much easier to find these opportunities.
Last week the Shire of Murray organised a sell-out drive-in movie event, probably for the first time, in Pinjarra. People of all different walks of life came together, and it sparked moments of community connection that had real value. Just by being there, by sharing the space with others, we felt connected through that common denominator. And it was a joy to see.
Children who'd never been to a drive-in before, were regaled with stories and memories of the relatives who'd done it all in the 60s and 70s. The screen, the speakers, the popcorn, the novelty of watching a film from your car, sparked recollections and yarns across the park. For many it was their first memory of seeing moving pictures in colour.
These types of memories were being repeated throughout the evening, and you could almost see the connections forming as people who were together only for a drive-in, told each other their stories and recollections. It's what makes a community.
These things don't just happen. The event, which was the result of some funding from the Western Australia Primary Health Alliance for Mental Health Month, took many people a lot of effort to bring about. The investment was worth it.
Community is an essential part of human life. Playing a part in one, whether it is big or small, creates a sense of connection, purpose and belonging, and studies have shown that it can improve our mood, our sense of wellbeing, and help combat loneliness and depression. I do hope you have found yours.
David Bolt is the Shire of Murray President.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.