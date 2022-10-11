A year ago when Madora Bay resident Ammon Bennett spoke to the Mail, he had left behind his FIFO job after being accepted as a young artist at the West Australian Opera Company.
Now, he said he was ready to leave behind the ex-FIFO title and transition to 'opera singer', as he prepares to take on the role of Giuseppe in WA Opera's production of La Traviata.
"I am trying to create a new kind of identity for myself as an opera singer, it's important to me to acknowledge FIFO helped me through my Uni studies and taught me so many things, work ethic, how to be resilient in what can be a tough industry," Mr Bennett said.
"...It's pretty cool, I've kind of become this thing I set out to be four years ago."
He said his time so far as a young artist had been invaluable, learning the ins and outs of the industry in a way he never imagined to be possible.
"It's been amazing, intense at times - but a really awesome learning experience. I went in not knowing much about the industry and was just observing things.
"I've gotten to experience things I didn't think I would experience so early on in my career."
Mr Bennett said La Traviata was "one of the more popular operas", and was sure to be a crowd favourite.
"It's one you could go to even if you hadn't watched operas before. It's upbeat, fun - has got some drama. There are moments that take your breath away," he said.
Mr Bennett not only had to memorise each song for La Traviata, but the meaning behind every line in Italian.
His character, Giuseppe, is a servant, who shares a scene with principal characters Violetta and Alfredo.
"I come in, say something, run offstage, come in again," he said, laughing.
Reflecting on how far he had come in a year, Mr Bennett said it was "surreal" that he was able to live his dream - and said his support network had helped him get there.
"My wife was instrumental in my success," he said.
"Her career meant I could put some things on hold to achieve that... Now it's my job, I'm an actual opera singer."
La Traviata will perform from October 20-29 at His Majesty's Theatre, and tickets can be purchased via this link.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
