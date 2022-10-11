Mandurah Mail

Ammon Bennett to play Giuseppe in West Australian Opera Company production of La Traviata

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madora Bay resident Ammon Bennett is preparing for a role in La Traviata at His Majesty's Theatre. Pictures (left) by Jade Ferguson, Courtesy of Opera Queensland and (right) James Rogers.

A year ago when Madora Bay resident Ammon Bennett spoke to the Mail, he had left behind his FIFO job after being accepted as a young artist at the West Australian Opera Company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.