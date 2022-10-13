Mandurah Mail

Progress with new build

October 13 2022 - 12:24am
The exciting new Library / Cafeteria build is underway at the College and due for completion mid-2023. Picture supplied.

Mandurah Catholic College is excited to announce that Stage 19 of the College Capital Development Plan is underway. Ground has been broken and the site works are continuing in preparation for foundations to be laid on the new MCC Library / ILT Hub / Cafeteria build.

