Progress with new build

Mandurah Catholic College is excited to announce that Stage 19 of the College Capital Development Plan is underway. Ground has been broken and the site works are continuing in preparation for foundations to be laid on the new MCC Library / ILT Hub / Cafeteria build.
The new building will include a commercial kitchen, café servery and cafeteria seating for students and staff, four general purpose classrooms, flexible study spaces and a modern library also housing Information Learning Services. The commercial kitchen facility is professional quality and industry standard, offering the potential for future student training and learning on-site.
The College engaged Paterson Architects for the design of the new build, who are new to the College, but well-experienced in building learning facilities. They have previously worked on projects including Salvado Catholic College, Duncraig Senior High School, John Wollaston School, and Good Shepherd College.
Builder Rivett Construction also have lot of experience in the education field, responsible for buildings at St Joseph's School in Northam, Arbor Grove Primary School and St Columba's Primary School.
The design is modern, providing an appropriate backdrop to this more adult environment of flexible space, acting as a transition space for students straddling the line between secondary schooling and the next step of adult education or the workplace.
Subject to the current supply shortages, the expected completion date for the build is mid-2023.
Mandurah Catholic College has recently completed the early years redevelopment at the front of the college, creating a dedicated space for the early years students in a protected and nurturing hub.
New fencing has been installed, providing a shared learning and play area. The shaded structure will be upgraded to create a Montessori-style art annex, a dedicated nature play area, and a dry creek bed for students to play in and explore.
The college is currently considering contractors and suppliers, with much of the funds for the upgrades coming from the MCC P&F Association. It's wonderful to see yet another project which utilises the reinvestment of family funds for the students' benefits, for years to come.
Mandurah Catholic College invites you to learn more about the college grounds and facilities, by booking a college tour. On the tour, you can see firsthand all the different ways in which MCC supports each individual and provides opportunities to grow.
Visit the college website mcc.wa.edu.au for more. Limited spaces available in Secondary in 2023.
Learn more about the campus facilities at mcc.wa.edu.au/campus-facilities.
