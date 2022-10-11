Men of The Trees power new shed with solar panels

Men of The Trees Peel (MOTT) have celebrated sustainability at their shed in Port Bouvard, with support from Lisa Munday.
Solar panels funded by the State Government now means the environmentally focussed group can power their operations in a greener way.
Saturday October 8 saw the MOTT members gather at The Shed to celebrate the relocation to Port Bouvard Recreation and Sporting Club grounds, and the installation of solar energy.
Ms Munday, presided over the event, and was asked to flick the switch and shed light on the new and improved space.
Ms Munday said she was pleased of her affiliation with an organisation such as MOTT, and is delighted to be part of that positive energy.
If you'd like to know more about MOTT you can call their secretary on 0479 137 468 or join them on Facebook at Men Of The Trees.
