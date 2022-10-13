Mining industry careers

Advanced Mine Performance Training services (AMPT Services) is a locally owned and operated registered training organisation (RTO Number 51822) established in 2006.
They have been supplying nationally accredited training and certification to the mining and drilling industries within Australia and overseas for the past 15 years.
They are also approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety to deliver and assess both surface and underground shot firing training that is a prerequisite for a Western Australian shotfirers licence.
AMPT Services is also a preferred provider of the Department of Training and Workforce Development for traineeships within the mining and drilling sectors, with approximately 1000 current persons on drilling traineeships.
Their company objective is to educate personnel and ensure they are correctly trained, equipped with excellent safety standards and an attitude that reflects safe work practices.
AMPT Services training and assessing team have worked throughout Australia and overseas, as trainers, drillers, shotfirers, shift supervisors and operations managers.
They regularly work on site, staying in touch with clients' needs and review the latest trends in technology.
They design training courses to suit your company specific requirements and location that align to the VET Quality Framework.
AMPT Services are approved to deliver traineeship programs in most states of Australia through various government funded training initiatives.
AMPT Services has developed a program in consultation with their clients that gives the students an insight into what to expect when on a mineral exploration drill site.
They can gain national certification for various units of competency so when they arrive on site, they will not only be rig ready/safe, they will hit the ground running.
A combination of the above will ensure successful candidates will be highly regarded for vacant positions within the drilling sector.
Combined with the ever-increasing scarcity of skilled workers entering the drilling sector, such a program would be beneficial to provide entry level personnel with the foundation skills required to succeed in the drilling sector.
This course is conducted in their Mandurah training centre and at a nearby quarry.
Units of Competency gained during the drillers offsider training course are:
