Mandurah Mail

Mining industry careers

October 13 2022 - 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AMPT Services is a preferred provider of the Department of Training and Workforce Development for Traineeships. Picture supplied.

Advanced Mine Performance Training services (AMPT Services) is a locally owned and operated registered training organisation (RTO Number 51822) established in 2006.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.