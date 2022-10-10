What the future of people & culture looks like

HR was seen as simply hiring and firing, but now it is known as People and Culture, and the responsibilities of these professionals are far-reaching. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

There was a time when HR was seen as simply hiring and firing, but now it is known as People and Culture, and the responsibilities of these professionals are far-reaching. If you are considering a career in People and Culture and want to know more about human resources as a discipline and what skills spell success in this role, then read on. We are going to unpack what the future of People and Culture looks like.

Ongoing education

This profession will involve a lot of education - both formal and informal. A Master of HR online will set you in good stead and underpin your technical experience. From there, you can upskill in the areas that are relevant to your role and the organisation that you will be serving.



It is common that your employer will pay for and make time for these additional education courses and allocate time to complete this work, so communicate your desire to continue learning when you are taking interviews, and that may make you a more attractive candidate to organisations that value education and continuous improvement.

Inclusivity focus

Inclusivity is the focus for many businesses as we learn more about social responsibility and the needs of all groups of people. A People and Culture professional carries this weight more than any other professional role, as they represent the needs of the employee and have to champion those needs every day.



An inclusive workplace is about more than just addressing mobility needs, it is also about assessing whether an organisation is set up to support people with invisible disabilities too. This means offering low-sensory environments for neuro-diverse people, using language that does not alienate people living with a disability and providing a safe space for your employees to voice concerns.

Remote workforces

As workforces continue to work from home and many adopt a "work from anywhere" policy, the role of a People and Culture professional becomes more complex. Managing the workload and expectations of a remote workforce can be a labour-intensive activity. Just because employees are not sitting in the room together does not mean that they should feel disconnected or unsupported.



Fortunately, some great software and technologies are out there to connect a workforce and provide a platform for incidental communication and task management. People and Culture professionals will work with management to roll out these platforms and ensure that every employee in the department has the communication methods that are going to allow for quality connection.

Championing mental fitness and capable employees

In an ideal world, a workforce will be made up of a capable team who possess the mental fitness to manage their own mental health so that they can also support team members. This happens by championing a culture of self-development and providing tools and training modules to allow employees to take time to work on themselves.



Employers who offer these sorts of programs will be attractive to candidates who are looking to find a job in an environment that stimulates and promotes mental fitness. The good news is that you, as the People and Culture professional, must also partake in such programs so that you have the tools to support yourself and your own personal growth.

A universal skill set

They say that having a business degree is like having a passport in terms of what it brings to a business and the many doors it opens in your professional life. People management is the same, as it is a universal skill that can be brought to such a diverse list of roles within any sector.



Whether you start out in human resources and decide later that there is another calling for you, this experience and qualifications will prop you up for many other roles. There are also many great education courses that complement the People and Culture profession to look out for. The ability to empathise with people and to understand the needs of employees in the workplace is a lacking skill in society.

You may also find that these skills will equate to success in your personal relationships and personal goals too. Understanding the motivations of others and how to get the best out of your loved ones will mean that you can understand and communicate with them on their level.

~