A Mandurah mother's relief after her son made it out of brain surgery has been short-lived after she was told the tumour had grown on his brain stem.
Jodi Paterson was flooded with a range of emotions after finding out that while her 16-year-old son Jamie was out of surgery and responsive, he would need an emergency intervention, proton therapy, only offered in Germany and the US.
She took to her Facebook page Bella Lights to update friends and family on the situation writing that the tumour was "malignant" and had grown into the brainstem.
"They can't get that part out. No surgeon will mess with the brainstem, that's no man's land," she wrote.
"He has bleeding on the brain and a blood clot pressing on his brainstem."
Jamie was sent in for another surgery, one that would drain the excess blood from his brain and relieve some pressure.
Jodi said it took a few days for him to move his left side and take a sip of water on his own, and was focussing on getting him well to travel.
Despite all of the unexpected obstacles after what was already a tumultuous time, she said Jamie was trying to stay positive.
A small piece of light at the end of the tunnel emerged when Jodi was told that flights and medical expenses would be covered.
However, after having to give up her job to take on a fulltime carer role, Jodi has turned to GoFundMe to help raise the funds to cover living expenses while Jamie recovers overseas.
In the meantime, Jodi said Jamie was being well looked after by doctors and nurses, and that she would be by his side every step of the way.
"I don't ever leave him. I sleep on a little fold out bed next to him. I won't leave my son," she said.
"He's such a good kid. There's not a bad word to say about him."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
