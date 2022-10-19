Indigenous artist Shannon Hart-Cole AKA Hartcole has come a long way from his humble Mandurah home studio, taking his talent all the way to the top at a once-in-a-lifetime mentoring opportunity in Melbourne.
Hartcole was taken under the wings of music producers, directors, talent scouts and mentors in an intensive four day program run by Mushroom group, which supports First Nations musicians.
From being invited to festivals and gigs, to being offered discounted rates on studio mastering sessions, the industry has its eyes on Hartcole.
With everything an artist could need, Hartcole said he came into his creative process with a refreshed vision, and learned to work at a quick pace.
He said working with other young Indigenous artists from around Australia filled him with an overwhelming sense of culture, which he felt like he lacked.
"We became like a family, everyone was so friendly and supportive.
"We still all stay in contact, I've had some messages from the other artists being like 'I miss you bro, you need to get back over here'.
"Music is our language," he said.
Long days were filled with hard work as the artists aimed to each get a track in the works before the end of the week.
At the end, the artists had a listening party, where they shared what they had been working on and the stories behind them.
"Some of the songs gave me goosebumps. Everyone there is going to make it big for sure."
Hartcole's producer Pip Norman, who previously worked with iconic Indigenous artist Baker Boy, helped refined his vocals, and songwriting skills.
"We were just having our own concert in the studio, with all the instruments. I had to scream out the hook over and over until my throat was sore.
"I remember listening to Baker Boy and watching his stuff and wishing I could do what he does, so it was a spin-out to have Pip help me," he said
During the four days, he explored the genre of punk music.
"Punk expresses more feelings, and pushes out negative energy," Hartcole said.
It was a new sound that brought him and his mentor, Nooky, closer together.
Nooky is an Indigenous radio talent on Triple J, who Hartcole was in contact with while in Perth.
I want to help people, everyone deserves something good.- Shannon Hart-Cole AKA Hartcole
While Hartcole didn't reveal too much about his plans for the future, he did mention a new track would be coming out titled 'Toxic Mind and Soul'.
A music video for the track is set to be released later this year.
"It's a 'rise above' type of song, shouting away all of that negative stuff in the mosh-pit type of song," he said.
It'll be the first ever studio track he's recorded professionally.
Hartcole said his mentors believe he's the first Indigenous punk artist in Australia.
The networking opportunities on offer during the program facilitated meaningful, creative connection, which inspired Hartcole to stay on the pulse of the Australian music scene.
He's already been invited back to Melbourne later this year, to finish off the work that they started during the program.
While his music career looks like it's going to take off over East, Hartcole said he can't wait to bring everything he's learned back home.
"I don't just want to be an artist, but an activist as well.
"I want to help people, everyone deserves something good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.