England U-19 representative George Bell will play as an import player for Rockingham-Mandurah during the 2022/23 WA Premier Cricket season

By Stuart Horton
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:07am, first published 2:02am
New Rockingham-Mandurah import George Bell, posing with his bat. Picture by Lancashire CCC.

England Under-19 wicketkeeper batsman George Bell has become the first overseas player to arrive at Rockingham-Mandurah since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

