England Under-19 wicketkeeper batsman George Bell has become the first overseas player to arrive at Rockingham-Mandurah since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The 20-year-old from Manchester, a member of the England squad that finished runners-up at the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, arrived last Wednesday and has already bonded well with his new teammates according to RMDCC president Lucas Martin.
Bell made his professional debut for Lancashire in a Twenty20 match in June, and will help bolster the Mariners' middle order batting and provide a backup option at wicketkeeper.
Bell also made his limited overs debut this English summer, and just last month played in two County first-class matches for the Red Roses.
His arrival at the Mariners is in keeping with the club's recent emphasis on promoting and developing youth, and Martin said Bell's talent would supplement well with that focus.
"He has been able to mix really well with the group already," Martin said.
"He's relatable and fits in well with what we're doing because he will show the rest the standards that are required and what it takes to play at a higher level."
Martin said Bell and captain Teague Wyllie had already struck up a friendship, with the pair training and going for a meal together last Friday ahead of their Premier Cricket match against Bayswater-Morley.
Prior to his first-class debut against Essex, Bell impressed for the England U-19s in a youth test against Sri Lanka, scoring 107 and 29 batting at four.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
