Fresh off his record-breaking century for Western Australia, Teague Wyllie has backed up with an unbeaten 93 to lead Rockingham-Mandurah to a one-wicket win over Bayswater-Morley in WA Premier Cricket on Saturday.
The Mariners restricted their opponents to 8/186 from their 50 overs at Hillcrest Park, with Aaron Burrage doing the bulk of the damage with the ball, claiming 3/40 from his 10 overs.
Ronan Hogarth chipped in with a couple of wickets (2/28 from six overs), while Ashley Blake and Mitchell Oliver each grabbed a wicket (1/21 and 1/37 respectively) as the hosts struggled to put together any meaningful partnerships.
Aside from Grant Thistle (40) and Mitchell Todd (27), the Bears didn't impact the scoreboard however, in response the Mariners stumbled while chasing the relatively small target.
Just days removed from re-writing WA cricket history by becoming the youngest ever West Australian to score a first-class hundred, Wyllie, captaining the side, took control of the chase as wickets fell around him.
His unbeaten 93, his second-best score in his young Premier Cricket career, proved pivotal as he batted through to the end to see the Mariners home with one wicket and 20 balls to spare.
New English import George Bell had a debut to forget, trapped in front lbw by Todd for a duck.
Corey Wasley made a solid 25 before he was castled by Todd, Damien Burrage made an important 26, and Hogarth was the only other player to reach double figures with 12 down the order.
Bayswater-Morley will have rued their wayward bowling, however, with 13 wides in the 19 extras they conceded, which ultimately cost them a shot at victory.
The Mariners sit fifth on the Premier Cricket table, one of five unbeaten sides after the first two rounds of the competition. They host South Perth at Retravision Stadium from 10.30am on Saturday, October 15.
In the other grades, the Mariners second 11 chased down the Bears' 8/176 in formidable fashion thanks to Cooper Perry's 75 and an unbeaten 65 from Chris Webber.
The third grade side had a weekend to forget, going down by 9 wickets, while the fourths enjoyed a five-wicket win at home.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
