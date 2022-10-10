Mandurah Mail

Teague Wyllie scored an unbeaten 93 to lead Rockingham-Mandurah to over Bayswater-Morley in WA Premier Cricket clash

Updated October 10 2022 - 6:08am, first published 3:00am
Teague Wyllie has gone from strength-to-strength, breaking cricket records and making waves for his teams. Picture from files.

Fresh off his record-breaking century for Western Australia, Teague Wyllie has backed up with an unbeaten 93 to lead Rockingham-Mandurah to a one-wicket win over Bayswater-Morley in WA Premier Cricket on Saturday.

