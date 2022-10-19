A Mandurah textile artist is aiming to bring an international textile movement to the Peel.
Deidre Robb felt inspired by the 'Street Stitching' movement popularised internationally, which encourages people to repair and mend their damaged clothing, instead of throwing it away.
The materials Ms Robb uses in her artworks are almost all recycled, or sustainable in one way or another.
She gives new life to fabric that is broken, worn out, stained or ripped, discarded by its previous owner.
"Art materials can be anything around you. I try to make people think in a different way," Ms Robb said.
Ms Robb is the secretary of the Western Australian Fibre and Textile Association (WAFTA) and is passionate about raising awareness about ethical shopping habits and fashion consumption.
"[Sustainability] is just a part of my life. What I do is a slow process that takes time," Ms Robb said.
Her work uses historical techniques to bring contemporary ideas to life.
"It's always about things I care deeply about."
Previously, Ms Robb's work has covered the climate crisis, and her latest work will focus on mental health.
Other members of WAFTA expressed their interest in textile art for those living in the Peel and South West regions, as there was no formal group for artists to convene.
Ms Robb facilitated the group now known as Peel Textile Creatives, where artists can share ideas, advice and most importantly, materials, so nothing gets wasted.
Ms Robb said she's always been interested in fashion history, and studied fashion and textiles in New Zealand, where she was born.
Following her studies, Ms Robb worked as a librarian, and was also involved in the arts industry in various positions before taking her art fulltime.
