The Mandurah Mustangs Football and Netball Club hopes to find a solution in its quest to build a new clubhouse

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:31am, first published 6:17am
Concept art of the Mandurah Mustangs Netball and Football Club's proposed clubroom, which was approved in 2018 but has been postponed due to cost blowouts. Picture supplied.

One of Mandurah's oldest sporting clubs hopes its quest for a new clubhouse can be resolved sooner rather than later after cost blowouts put an end to previous plans.

