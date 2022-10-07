A design by Mandurah artist Phil Walleystack will adorn the front of Perth Heat's jersey when they take on Team Australia in a special three-match series at the end of October.
Corroboree at the Ballpark will pitch the state's Australian Baseball League representative against the national team on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.
The games will not only help raise the profile of local Indigenous causes, but provide important preparation for Team Australia ahead of games against Japan.
Mr Walleystack, a Noongar artist, musician, dancer and author, designed the jerseys after being in talks with the club for a number of years, and his Indigenous Arts Foundation is supporting the event to promote, motivate and inspire Aboriginal people to be strong culturally and mentally.
Boorloo, the Whadjuk Noongar word for Perth, features prominently across the chest of the jersey, which is also decorated with other Indigenous symbols representative of the Perth and Swan River area.
"(The Heat) have genuine respect for Indigenous culture and making meaningful and ongoing connections with the Indigenous community," Mr Walleystack said.
"Connections between cultures are formed through the common ground of sports and the arts. This contributes to stronger communities and builds positive mental health and wellbeing.
"We are building the foundation for Indigenous kids to take up baseball, and to showcase on a national, and international level, Indigenous culture through design and performance, and to inspire Indigenous kids to follow their dreams whether that be on the baseball field or aspiring to be an artist."
Perth Heat Chief Executive Steven Nelkovski described the series as a "special moment" for the club and hoped it would become an ongoing showcase event.
"Corroboree at the Ballpark is an event we've had in the pipeline for a few years so to have the opportunity to engage, celebrate and respect our Indigenous culture is very important to Perth Heat," Mr Nelkovski said.
"We see Corroboree at the Ballpark as a significant cultural event and a series we'd like to become an annual event."
The series also shapes as an important series for Team Australia, who play world champions Japan in Sapporo in November in their first international games since before the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-captain Tim Atherton, a Gundangara man, said he couldn't wait to arrive in Perth.
"It's an amazing feeling to be getting ready to represent Australia, firstly in Perth and then in Japan," he said.
"To be able to get the group together after a significant absence is something everyone both on and off the field is really excited about.
"I'm personally looking forward to taking the field in Perth; there's a great vibe among the group and it will be a good chance to come together before we take on the world champions."
Team Australia's jerseys also have a First Nations focus after recently adding an indigenous symbol to its uniforms, designed by proud Whadjuk Noongar woman and Perth artist Jarni McGuire.
The symbol represents the contribution of each player to the game and the champions of the sport, and incorporates the Southern Cross and half of a baseball diamond.
Ms McGuire said she felt privileged to be chosen by Baseball Australia to design the symbol.
"The symbol is a visual representation really of the champions of baseball. Sportsmen are a really good avenue for Aboriginal people to be recognised," she said.
Corroboree at the Ballpark is at Empire Ballpark, Thornlie, on Friday, October 28 at 7pm, and a doubleheader Saturday, October 29 from 4pm and 7pm. Tickets start from $13.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.