Mandurah Mail

Mandurah artist Phil Walleystack has designed Perth Heat's special jersey for their three-game series against Team Australia on October 28 and 29

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:00am
Perth Heat's Alex Hall models the special Boorloo Heat jersey, which was designed by Mandurah's Phil Walleystack for the special three-game series against Team Australia. Picture by Perth Heat.

A design by Mandurah artist Phil Walleystack will adorn the front of Perth Heat's jersey when they take on Team Australia in a special three-match series at the end of October.

