A 78-year-old Golden Bay woman has been charged with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw dog bones laced with poison over the fence of a Kenwick property, killing two Belgian Malinois dogs.
It will be alleged around 4am on Wednesday, August 3, the woman drove to the residence which was the home of two female purebred Belgian Malinois, Kaiser, 4, and Kyra, 7.
The woman allegedly threw a number of bones laced with Strychnine over the fence, which the dogs consumed.
The dogs became seriously ill and died 30 minutes after eating the poisoned bones.
An investigation conducted by Armadale detectives and the RSCPA resulted in the 78-year-old being charged with two counts of Cruelty to Animals.
She is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on October 28.
