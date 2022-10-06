Mandurah Mail

78-year-old Golden Bay woman charged with animal cruelty

Updated October 6 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:30am
A woman has been charged for allegedly poisoning Kyra (left) and Kaiser (right) with Strychnine. Pictures supplied.

A 78-year-old Golden Bay woman has been charged with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw dog bones laced with poison over the fence of a Kenwick property, killing two Belgian Malinois dogs.

