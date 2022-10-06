Community focus, natural ingredients and local materials are the business ideologies which Mark Chapman says led his company Clean and Pure to winning Trade and Invest WA's E-Commerce Award for two years running.
Mr Chapman and his wife Melanie started the business to offer people the option of skincare products with natural and unprocessed ingredients.
The business has boomed over the last few years, with Mr Chapman telling the Mail the award win marked that they had been "doing something right".
"We spent $6,000 on a survey last year to find out why people buy our products," Mr Chapman said.
"You think you know why you sell, but you don't really know. You can get so caught up in your own bias..."
Mr Chapman said knowing and understanding what his buyers wanted and enjoyed from the product was paramount to success.
He learned the Australian-made-focus of Clean and Pure was something customers really valued.
"We've had the CEOS of massive brands saying I should destroy the packaging with our 'Australian made' sticker on the front and put it on the back.
"People love that it's Australian made and they come back because they can trust what's in it."
Mr Chapman's ingredient providers include local beeswax and honey, and olive oil from the Bunbury region. He said both the products and the people behind them were quality.
Where before Clean and Pure had been a predominantly online business, Mr Chapman said there had been an increasing number of locals popping into their Kulin Way location to say hello and peruse the products.
He said it was a great way to form connections and even give out samples and sell products not yet available online.
"Once we were making a coffee lip balm and had a happy accident and mixed it with the coconut - we ended up with a coconut coffee lip balm, and things like that we're not selling but we let people who came in have a try."
A former Rotarian of 11 years, Mr Chapman said there was a lot of value in being proud of the Mandurah, having personal contact with as many locals as possible and working together to fill gaps in the market.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.