Mandurah Mail

Clean and Pure takes home Trade and Invest WA's E-Commerce Award

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Chapman family are the faces behind Clean and Pure, an all-natural skincare brand run from Mandurah. Picture from Clean and Pure Facebook.

Community focus, natural ingredients and local materials are the business ideologies which Mark Chapman says led his company Clean and Pure to winning Trade and Invest WA's E-Commerce Award for two years running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.