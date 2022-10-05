House of the Week | Luxurious waterfront living

BED 4 | BATH 3.5 | CAR 3
This individually designed, two storey mansion resting in the highly sought-after Islands Estate Mandurah, is one of the finest properties available in the estate today. Boasting an extensive 552sqm under the roof, this residence must be on your list to view this weekend.
Built by Mandurah Homes, it faces East over the water, with views down one canal and across the back over the parkland. A substantial 18M of canal waterfront, this residence offers everything from gatehouse entry, parking for the caravan on the long driveway, an oversize three car garage with two separate workshops.
The property has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Ducted Daikin 25KW reverse cycle air-conditioning throughout, three high end bathrooms with a fourth separate powder room.
There's a huge home theatre, two lounge areas, bar area, impressive water views from the main living areas, a stunning gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances all overlooking the gas heated swim spa plus the glistening water of the canal below.
Walk in, enjoy this exclusive family residence and the lifestyle that Mandurah and our gorgeous waterways has to offer. Why build when all the hard work has been done for you to relax and enjoy this magnificent residence.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.