Teague Wyllie hits Sheffield Shield hundred to enter the record books

By Stuart Horton
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:00am
Mandurah teenager Teague Wyllie has become the youngest player to score a Sheffield Shield century since the great Ricky Ponting, with a classy 104 against New South Wales at the WACA Ground yesterday.

