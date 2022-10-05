Mandurah teenager Teague Wyllie has become the youngest player to score a Sheffield Shield century since the great Ricky Ponting, with a classy 104 against New South Wales at the WACA Ground yesterday.
Playing just his third first-class game, Wyllie hit 15 boundaries on his way to a maiden century from 204 deliveries, and against a NSW attack featuring four internationally-capped Australian bowlers.
The 18-year-old already holds the distinction of being the second youngest Shield winner, behind Australian captain Pat Cummins, after being a member of WA's successful final win last season and now enters the record books as WA's youngest ever centurion.
Ponting was aged 18 years, 40 days when he hit his first hundred for Tasmania, also against NSW, in January 1993, while Wyllie's knock came at age 18, 163 days.
The record-breaking knock was the top score as WA were eventually dismissed for 258, a 78-run lead after bowling NSW out on day one for 180.
Wyllie's innings comes just three days after he opened the batting for Rockingham-Mandurah in their opening WACA First Grade game of the 2022/23 season, a 50-over win over last season's champions Subiaco-Floreat at Lark Hill.
Wyllie made a patient 36 from 55 deliveries, including four boundaries, but was visibly upset upon his dismissal as the Mariners successfully chased down the Lions' 9/213 with 13 balls to spare.
Fellow young-gun Corey Wasley top scored for the hosts with 48, while Jaxon Cornford finished on 40 not out.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Journalist for the Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.