Escape Squad owners Jesse Weston and his fiance Ace have been to over 40 escape rooms over the years - Mr Weston even proposed in one - and they have completed every standalone escape room in Western Australia.
Escape rooms or 'puzzle rooms' are trending across the country and the latest in Mandurah is bound to be no exception.
The Rockingham pair, who own Escape Squad along with Mr Weston's sister, Chelsea Weston, come from education backgrounds.
Mr Weston said his penchant for teaching others and explaining how things work, was the reason he loved escape rooms so much.
The part-time teacher who has a history of working with kids in foster care said he "thoroughly" enjoyed escape rooms and always wanted to own his own.
"I have been working with kids for over half my life now, and I was wanting to do something a bit different. It was a great choice - I always thought I would be good at it, and I like thinking about how I can break things down," he said.
How does one go about designing an escape room experience?
"Backwards," Mr Weston said.
"I think about the theme first. I've done a lot of research and read books about designing escape rooms and they say to leave the theme until last - but I find it helps guide what I want to do," he said.
"Then I work backwards with what makes gates and puzzles in between what's logical and makes a good storyline."
Mr Weston said he tried to give his escape participants a unique experience and therefore he tried to avoid "cliches".
Escape Squad is offering a school-themed experience called School's Out for beginners which has a "100 per cent success rate". It asks participants to escape from every teenager's worst nightmare - Friday afternoon detention.
The business will soon launch The Nuclear Express which is about a sabotaged nuclear train that is on its way to Sydney to explode unless participants can stop it in time.
Mr Weston said Escape Squad prided itself on customer service, and tailoring the experience to its participants - whether they are experienced escape room-goers or first-timers.
"The way we do [our escape experiences] is a little bit different in that we have an immersive experience that is tailored group by group," Mr Weston said.
"Instead of having a set of specific clues prerecorded, we have an employee watching each escape experience and giving clues that they believe the participant needs, or hints in the right direction when necessary, that are as subtle or as obvious as the group needs," he said.
"Sometimes groups need a little nudge, and sometimes they need a little push."
Mr Weston said customers had come from as far away as Wanneroo but most came from Margaret River, Rockingham, Peel and Mandurah.
In the future, Mr Weston would like to expand Escape Squad to cater for differently-sized groups, from 15-20 people all the way down to couples.
One day, Mr Weston hopes to visit Denmark, where the escape room culture is "mental". He also hopes to go to a global escape room conference when they start-up again, post-pandemic.
