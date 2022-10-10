Dolphin researcher Dr Krista Nicholson stated the Estuary Guardians and dolphin rescue volunteers are preparing to be on high alert as the warmer weather signals an increase in dolphin strandings.
October through to March is peak season for dolphin strandings, with lower tides, hot temperatures and stronger UV rays.
If a dolphin becomes 'high and dry' stranded - meaning they're out of water, sunburns can be life threatening.
One dolphin has already been stranded in shallow waters near Mariner's Cove.
On October 1, the male adult dolphin named Surprise, came into the shallow channel at high tide and couldn't exit during the low tide.
The dolphin had been stranded there before, and was able to make his own way out a few hours later.
Dr Nicholson said it's common for dolphins to become stranded in Mandurah's shallow waters, especially during low tide, and often they are searching for food.
"The dolphin was monitored by some community members, thankfully with the weather not being too hot we weren't too worried.
"At the moment we're just asking the community to report any dolphin strandings and to monitor the situation.
"If a dolphin is confined or stranded in a pool of water, they're usually not in any life-threatening situation," Dr Nicholson said.
Dr Nicholson said the local volunteers involved with protecting the dolphins are optimistic, but potentially nervous about the upcoming season.
"It's all about detecting and responding to animals as quickly as possible, and the community plays a huge role in that.
"[The volunteers] are just hoping the resources they need will be available," she said.
Dolphin monitoring is soon to be assisted by a network of cameras which will be positioned in various areas around Mandurah's waterways, allowing volunteers to assess the situation faster.
The cameras are part of a project funded by the department of biodiversity, conservation and attractions, and is set to be fully operational by the end of the month.
