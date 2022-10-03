Mandurah Mail

RSPCA investigates cat death and string of disappearances in Greenfields

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 3 2022 - 9:16am, first published 9:00am
RSPCA is investigating the death of a cat in Greenfields along with a string of disappearances. Picture via RSPCA WA.

The RSPCA is investigating the death of a cat in Greenfields along with a string of missing cats in the area.

