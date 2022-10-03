RSPCA investigates cat death and string of disappearances in Greenfields

The RSPCA is investigating the death of a cat in Greenfields along with a string of missing cats in the area.
A spokeswoman for RSCPA confirmed to the Mail that a three-year-old cat named Grace was found in a humane trap floating on the Serpentine River.
It is suspected she was trapped and the trap was then placed in the river.
"The reason we know it's Grace is because the cat was wearing an ID collar and was microchipped," the spokeswoman said.
She confirmed that "more than ten" cats in the area had gone missing, with most of the disappearances occurring between September 12-16.
The spokeswoman added that RSPCA Inspectors had authority to prosecute incidents like this under the animal welfare act.
"If information through our investigation led to a person of interest, we would have the power to be able to charge them," she said.
Anyone with information about Grace's death is urged to contact the RSPCA Cruelty Hotline on 1300 278 359 and quote job number 169 905.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
