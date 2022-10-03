Mandurah Mail

All the highlights from Mandurah's Plein Air Down Under festival

By Nanci Nott
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:00am
Artists painting along Mandurah's Western foreshore. Picture by Tony Tropiano.

Almost 200 artists convened in Mandurah and Pinjarra over the September long weekend for Plein Air Down Under, WA's biggest outdoor painting event.

