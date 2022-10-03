Almost 200 artists convened in Mandurah and Pinjarra over the September long weekend for Plein Air Down Under, WA's biggest outdoor painting event.
The three day festival is open to all ages, skill levels, and mediums, and is the brainchild of Mandurah's most renowned plein air artists, Leon Holmes and Barb Thoms.
Since the inaugural festival in 2019, Plein Air Down Under has become a prestigious addition to the international arts circuit, with distinguished artists and hobbyists alike flocking to Mandurah for a weekend of painting, workshops, exhibitions, and awards.
Plein Air Down Under officially kicked off on Saturday September 24 at the Western Foreshore with a footprint stretching from the War Memorial to the bridge.
Artists and easels decorated the landscape, creating an artsy atmosphere of camaraderie and support.
The City of Mandurah Youth Zone was facilitated by Mandurah's youth development team, assisted by previous winner of the Plein Air Down Under Youth Award, Xanthe Turner.
Children, teens, and families enjoyed the giant board games, giveaways, and free painting activities held at the Youth Zone throughout the day.
Festival sponsor, Bendigo Bank, also provided free art activities which were enjoyed by adults and children alike, many of whom had never previously engaged in plein air painting.
Queensland artist Robyn Bauer, who has taught internationally and is a fellow of the Royal Queensland Art Society, flew to Perth for the festival, and was featured as Saturday's first Lotterywest Demo Zone guest artist.
Second was WA's Louise Collier was in her element during her pastels workshop overlooking the estuary.
The third guest artist of the day, Natasha Ruschka, also from Queensland, drew a crowd with her popular oil painting workshop.
In the late afternoon, artists packed up their easels and descended upon Mandurah Performing Arts Centre for cooked paella, drinks, chocolate wheel prizes, music by Debbie Zee and a live painting demonstration by feature artist Leon Holmes.
Day two of the festival began at Pinjarra's Edenvale Complex, and expanded throughout the Pinjarra Heritage Trail, following the edge of the picturesque Murray River.
Andy Dolphin, specialising in watercolour, Dario Falzon in oil, and Janette Hvistendahl in urban sketching were Sunday's Lotterywest Demo Zone artists.
Day three began with a two hour Quick Draw competition, followed by judging, awards, and art sales.
Andy Conlin's artwork Churros Anyone? won the Quick Draw Best in Show, presented by Mandurah Caravan & Tourist Park.
Other Quick Draw winners included Bob Saxon, Shane Van Rensburg, Andy Dolphin, Keryn Channing, Paige Preston (Nunez-Fazanelli), and Emily Beeson.
"Winning the youth 13-18 category was surprising and a great way to end my first time experience in the festival," Ms Beeson said, whose personal festival highlights include absorbing the atmosphere and chatting with the community.
"Seeing the creativity of others was inspiring and I look forward to what everyone achieves next year," she said.
On Monday afternoon, artists and spectators mingled in the ManPAC foyer for the Foyer Gallery Exhibition Opening, and the Major Award Presentation.
With over $8000 in cash and prizes spread across multiple professional, non-professional, and youth categories, artist anticipation was palpable.
The 2022 Plein Air Down Under Open Acquisitional Award, presented by City of Mandurah was won by Leanne Pearson, for her artwork, Ferris Wheel Memories.
Andy Conlin was awarded the 2022 Non-Professional category presented by Hunsa Smallgoods for Morning Light on Mary Street.
Other major award winners included Natasha Ruschka, Andy Dolphin, Pip Phelps, Tammy Moroney, Diya Bala, Lilliana Eudey, and Angela Abrasheva.
A comprehensive list of Major Award winners is available on the Plein Air Down Under website and social media pages.
"It was great to see the Plein Air Down Under attracting a record number of local and interstate artists, who captured the beauty of our City and surrounding region," Councillor Daniel Wilkins said.
"As a family we loved walking around Mandjar Square and checking out the different styles of each artist.
"Well done to Barb Thoms, Leon Holmes and everyone else involved with the festival, and congratulations to Leanne Pearson for winning the Open Acquisitional Award," Mr Wilkins said.
Post-festival activities include the Festival Exhibition in the ManPAC Foyer Gallery will be open until October 9, and the RFDS Spirit of the Landscape Exhibition in the ALCOA Mandurah Art Gallery until October 16.
Plans are already underway for Plein Air Down Under 2023.
"This festival will continue to grow as more and more people experience the joy of painting outdoors," Plein Air Down Under co-founder Barb Thoms said.
"The combination of passionate artists, enthusiastic and energetic volunteers, a dynamic steering committee and the backing of our generous sponsors ensures Plein Air Down Under will continue to thrive. Our sincere thanks to all," she said.
For more information, or to get involved, visit pleinairdownunder.com
