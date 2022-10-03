Jamie's journey: Mandurah teen prepares to undergo emergency brain surgery

"We found something. It's something you never want to hear as a parent," says Jodi Paterson.
In late August, her 16-year-old son Jamie was diagnosed with clival chordoma, a rare brain tumour which grows on the base of the skull.
Tomorrow, on September 4, Jamie will have a 12 hour brain surgery to remove the tumour.
Jodi said the diagnosis was a shock, and something that had happened in a blur.
"It's like a train you can't stop, but it's coming," she said.
"My son came up to me one day and asked to go for a CT scan - he said 'mum something doesn't feel right in my head'."
Jodi immediately took Jamie to their GP of ten years to organise the scan, and the next day she received a phone call which made her stomach drop.
"They said to go and get him from school because they had found something."
Between phone calls, Jodi quit her job, with her mother's intuition telling her she would need to be there to support her son.
Jamie was then admitted to Sir Charles Gairdner hospital, received an MRI and was given the official diagnosis.
It has been a tough decade for the family, with Jodi's partner and Jamie's dad James Dowdell passing away in 2014.
He had been living with depression while working FIFO, and Jodi became an advocate for mental health awareness among FIFO workers, with her sons also passionate about the cause.
They started a fairy garden Facebook page Bella Lights to raise awareness and bring joy to others.
Every year, Jamie, who the Facebook community calls 'Elf', organises Christmas giveaways through the page.
"He lost his dad two days after Christmas so for him to still want to create magic for other people... He's such a good kid, he is one in a million," Jodi said.
Jodi said Jamie was trying to stay positive despite everything.
"He already lost his father - he needs a break. All of this and he's still a good kid."
Jamie told the Mail he had been feeling tired the past few weeks, and was feeling stressed about his surgery.
He had to cancel a job interview in the lead-up and it was taking time to process the weight of his diagnosis.
Jamie said his ultimate dream was to become a chef, and that cooking was the one thing he had been continuing to do at home while awaiting surgery.
"I've been cooking garlic chicken. I've been experimenting more and made my own recipe for the sauce," he said.
"It was too thick the first night, the second night it was much better. I made it into a pasta dish."
If during his surgery recovery he was unable to cook, Jamie said his friend would get in the kitchen and cook with him acting as the verbal sous chef.
Jamie started taking to Tik Tok to document his journey through surgery and recovery, showing his hospital meals and sharing updates.
"No one believed me at first. But now, all my mates and everyone have been leaving comments like 'take care', and 'hope you recover fully', and I've got a lot of support."
He said the reason he wanted to share his story was to let people know that people can still be diagnosed with clival chordoma if they are young.
"I wanted to share the experience and what it's been life being 16 and going through brain surgery.
"People can still get it at a young age, but you can get through it."
While clival chordoma itself is rare, it is mostly found among older adults - this diagnosis came as a shock not only to Jodi and Jamie, but to doctors.
The surgery will aim to remove the tumour without leaving behind any excess.
"If they don't get it out he will have to keep going back for the rest of his life," Jodi said.
"They can't do radiation therapy because the levels are too high for the body."
Jodi said they were told there were other potential risks with the surgery, but that Jamie continued to show his strength.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
