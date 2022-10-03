Mandurah Mail
Our Business

Underwater Search and Rescue Mandurah helps people find items lost under the water

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 10:30pm
Luke Heady is the owner of Underwater Search and Rescue Mandurah. He is an ex-police diver who now locates items people have lost in the water, including mobile phones and jewellery. Pictures supplied

Luke Heady was reading a post in a local Facebook group, that requested help to locate a pair of expensive glasses which were lost underwater in the Mandurah canals, when he realised he could help.

Journalist, ACM

Local News

