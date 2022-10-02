Shops in Mandurah are allowed to open for extended trading hours following new legislation introduced on the weekend.
City of Mandurah endorsed plans in April to allow shops to stay open until 9pm on Monday to Friday - three hours later than the previous enforced closing time - and to be open from 8am to 6pm on Sunday.
Western Australia's Minister for Commerce accepted the plans last month, granting an additional 12 hours of trade for retailers from October 1.
The extension is expected to provide a greater net benefit to the value of $11 million per annum, according to council. It also anticipates to reduce turnover leakage to areas outside of Mandurah, and online shopping.
A petition was signed by more than 600 people to extend trading hours in January 2021, and a council-run community engagement survey and Cost Benefit Analysis showed community support for the extended hours for general shops.
Vicinity Centres, which manages two shopping centres in Mandurah - Halls Head and Mandurah Forum - welcomed the new trading hours. They said it brought total hours of trade from 70 to 82 hours each week.
Richard Terhorst, Regional General Manager at Vicinity Centres, confirmed its major retailers including Woolworths, Aldi and Coles had committed to extend their trading hours at both Halls Head Central and Mandurah Forum.
"The extended trading hours are a welcomed addition for retailers and customers alike, providing an added level of choice and convenience for Mandurah residents and visitors," Mr Terhorst said.
"We anticipate the new hours will alleviate the pressure for over 123,600 Mandurah residents located within Mandurah Forum's trade area, who no longer need to rush to the store after work in order to try to balance work and life needs.
"Residents can also revive their weeknight dinner plans with a number of dining options across our centres, including Mandurah Forum's alfresco area which we anticipate will become a popular weeknight hotspot as we set into the warmer months of the year."
Vicinity expects many smaller retailers to follow as customers form new shopping habits in the city.
