Mandurah Mail

Longer general shop trading hours come into effect in City of Mandurah

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stores in the City of Mandurah now have the option to open for up to 82 hours per week, including until 9pm on weekdays. File picture

Shops in Mandurah are allowed to open for extended trading hours following new legislation introduced on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.