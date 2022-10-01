Mandurah Mail

Serious head injuries for young man who fell from moving car

Updated October 1 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:19am
Police are seeking information regarding a serious incident in Baldivis on Saturday in which a young man fell from the roof of a Subaru Liberty near the corner of Makybe Drive and Acrasia Road. Photo: File Image.

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are seeking information regarding a serious crash incident in Baldivis on Saturday 1 October, in which an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from a moving vehicle.

Local News

