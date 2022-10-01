Serious head injuries for young man who fell from moving car

Officers from the Major Crash Investigation Section are seeking information regarding a serious crash incident in Baldivis on Saturday 1 October, in which an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after falling from a moving vehicle.
Police say at around 12:40am on Saturday morning, St John WA advised WA Police Force they were responding to a crash incident near the corner of Makybe Drive and Acrasia Road.
Police and St John WA personnel attended the scene.
It is believed a silver Subaru Liberty was being driven west on Makybe Drive, and turned left onto Acrasia Road.
At the time, an 18-year-old man was on the roof of the vehicle and it appears he fell from the roof as the vehicle turned the corner.
The 18-year-old man received a serious head injury and was taken by St John WA to Royal Perth Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for a blood test, as per standard serious crash protocols.
Police are calling for CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this incident to uploaded directly to Investigators via this ink: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seriouscrashbaldivis011022
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who saw the silver Subaru Liberty being driven in the Baldivis area prior to the incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
