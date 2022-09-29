Mandurah Mail

Mandurah artist Elli Moody paints locals as part of 'Know Your Neighbourhood' project

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
Mandurah artist Elli Moody painted pictures of Peel locals as part of the 'Know Your Neighbourhood' project. Pictures supplied.

Mandurah artist Elli Moody has painted a mural of lovable Peel locals along the side of the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre as part of the 'Know Your Neighbourhood' installation.

Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

