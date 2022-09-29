Mandurah artist Elli Moody has painted a mural of lovable Peel locals along the side of the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre as part of the 'Know Your Neighbourhood' installation.
The project was funded by Healthway/Livelighter, and encourages residents to get out into the fresh air to admire the entire exhibit.
Ms Moody said she was first approached about the project by MANPAC's community engagement and marketing manager Allison Pinder.
"I thought it was a great idea, so we sat down to have a think about who we would include. We wanted a wide range of ages/interests - a really diverse mix of people," she said.
Over the next few months, Ms Moody reached out to 44 community members who agreed to get involved and send in a picture of themselves for her to draw.
Alongside the portraits are information boxes about each person and group, including facts and links to social media pages.
Ms Moody said the project was a perfect way to celebrate the City of Mandurah for one of its best features - the people.
"It's a city but it's also a really small town and everybody knows each other," she said.
"It's really fun when people can walk past and either see themselves or recognise people they know."
Among the recognisable faces are Indigenous artist Daniel McHenry and his son James, photographer and MANPAC community engagement co-ordinator Mark Labrow and his family and Halls Head psychedelic rock band Solar Juice.
Ms Moody, who has worked as an illustrator since 2007, draws digitally on her iPad, and said each picture in this series took her around five hours.
"One of them was a whole basketball team - that one was a lot of work," she said, laughing.
"I think the trickiest was drawing people I knew. Friends were the hardest because I was too involved with wanting them to look exactly like themselves."
Ms Moody recalled a surreal moment when the artwork first went up and she took her husband to have a look through.
"One of the first ones they put up was one of the local plein air painters. I was stood looking at the picture and realised he was behind me.
"I hadn't met him in person before and he said 'are you looking at that good looking guy?', and I said 'I drew that!'"
She said the project was also a great way for locals to share what they do and love, with online links connecting the community with likeminded people.
"I really hope that happens. Some people can have a look and think 'oh, dragon boating - I didn't know you could do that here', and can go to their Facebook page straight away."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.