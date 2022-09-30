Six months after author Alan Fyfe moved away from Mandurah, he was compelled to write about the city that "suffers terribly economically" and some of its inhabitants with methamphetamine addiction.
Mr Fyfe, who now lives in Perth, recently released his debut novel, called T, which follows the life of 'T' or Timothy who lives on the economic margins, both using and selling methamphetamine in Mandurah.
The novel is a portrait of characters who crave love but struggle with addiction and the tenuous yet intimate community connections it gives them.
The spirit of the Peel landscape informs both T's identity and the lives of the people he encounters and offers a way out.
Mr Fyfe said his book was about "humanising people involved in a terrible thing who are so frequently dehumanised".
He said he didn't agree with the phrases "meth epidemic" and "meth zombie" which are sometimes used by media and individuals.
"They are people with reasons, lives, families, will to love, with their own level of intelligence - those words are wrong and we shouldn't use them," he said.
"In a lot of ways I'm trying to react against that discourse which is so prevalent in our discourse and literature."
Mr Fyfe, who has family in Mandurah, said growing up there was a "good and bad" experience for him. He acknowledged the "beautiful" landscape, but said economic pressures are rife.
"Some economists have described [Mandurah] as 'economic ground zero', a place where recessions nationally hit there first. There are a lot of people on the remote margins who, in my book, struggle with housing, and some higher on the food chain who it will hit and people will fall back down," Mr Fyfe said.
He said it was important to him that locals recognised Mandurah as "a character" in the book.
"The book was written entirely from the screen of Mandurah that plays in my head. Most of my setting is around the Peel region. I work very hard to make Mandurah a character," he said.
I want to know that I have done it right, that I haven't shamed them and made them into monsters. I want to be responsible to the people who I love.- Alan Fyfe
Though the book showcases "mythic Mandurah" rather than actual people and businesses, the book's setting includes "archetypal examples of things that might exist in Mandurah".
"I very much don't want to demonise anybody here. It's for love, life and career that I'm [living] in the place I am in now," he said.
He also said he wouldn't rule out moving back to Mandurah some day.
Mr Fyfe said he hoped his book put "people in the body of literature and not in a patronising way".
"I hope the people of Mandurah and Pinjarra read it. The action is divided between them ... In a way it's about a lot of places in Western Australia where life on the economic margins is very present. I hope it has that universality that can appeal across the country and outside," he said.
For Mr Fyfe, it was important to write the book with respect to his friends and loved ones.
"The fact that I am from there and people know me keeps me responsible in the way that I am talking about people from there," Mr Fyfe said.
"I want to know that I have done it right, that I haven't shamed them and made them into monsters. I want to be responsible to the people who I love."
He said it was the sense of "beauty and extremity that drives the story".
"Thomas Peel's early colonisation, I talk about that, and the violence to the Pinjarra people, which is horrendous. I am a Jewish person, I had a sense of this horrible place of violence, and at the same time Pinjarra is incredibly pretty. I wanted to explain that poetically," he said.
Mr Fyfe is a PhD candidate at the University of Western Australia. T received shortlistings for both the T.A.G Hungerford Prize (Australia) and the Chaffinch Press Award Prize (Ireland).
T by Alan Fyfe is published by Transit Lounge and stocked at all good bookshops.
