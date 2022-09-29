Police search for two offenders who broke into Meadow Springs shopping centre

Police are seeking information to help them apprehend two offenders who broke into a Meadow Springs shopping centre last weekend.
Around 2am on September 24, the pair entered the shopping centre and broke into three businesses.
It is believed the same offenders then proceeded to break into a service station on Mandurah Road.
The people pictured are believed to be able to assist police with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
