Upgrades to Pinjarra Road are progressing as the City of Mandurah starts the next phase of the road rejuvenation project.
With the initial stages of the project now completed, stage four works will commence on Monday October 3 between Randell Street and Forrest Street.
The program of works on Pinjarra Road will improve access to the City Centre and businesses by further improving the road condition and underlying drainage systems.
The roadworks are being staged over several years, as funding permits, with the project area running the stretch of Pinjarra Road from Dower Street to the City Centre, improving connectivity for the community.
Stage four roadworks from Randell Street to Forrest Street will include road reconstruction and resurfacing, and major improvements to stormwater drainage infrastructure within the current alignment.
The project also includes upgrading the existing footpaths, pedestrian crossings and bus stops.
Road closures will be in place, firstly for eastbound traffic towards Mandurah Forum, before switching to the closure of westbound traffic towards the City Centre during the project.
Minor detours will be in place to minimise inconvenience and to ensure access for local residents and businesses is maintained.
The City said it acknowledges the disruption to community, especially local businesses, and thanks everyone for their patience during the project.
