City of Mandurah announce the roadworks on Pinjarra road are progressing to stage four

Updated September 28 2022 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
Pinjarra Road, heading to the city centre. Picture supplied.

Upgrades to Pinjarra Road are progressing as the City of Mandurah starts the next phase of the road rejuvenation project.

